Mich. Infant Falls Through Hole in Floor and Drowns in Flooded Basement, Mom Charged

A Michigan mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her baby daughter drowned by falling through a hole in the floor of her home and landing in standing water in her flooded basement, according to multiple reports.

Ca’mya Davis, who was supposed to turn 1 on July 25, was declared dead from an accidental drowning, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office.

On July 6, the girl’s mother Dasiah Jordan, 26, allegedly told police she had called friends to come to the house and babysit her daughter, but left before the 28-year-old and 31-year-old women arrived, according to a report in the Detroit News.

The baby was allegedly unsupervised at the time of the fall, authorities said, according to the Detroit News.

While Jordan was out, she received a message to go to the hospital where she learned her daughter was pronounced dead, according to local TV station WXYZ.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Monday, Jordan was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to online court documents.

She appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday and sobbed throughout her hearing, during which she pleaded not guilty, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Her bond was set at $25,000, according to the outlet. It was unclear whether she has obtained an attorney. PEOPLE’s attempt to reach the prosecuting attorney was unsuccessful.

Before Jordan was arrested, she spoke to local station WXYZ.

“I love her,” Jordan said about her daughter. “All I got was 11 months with my baby.”