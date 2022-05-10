Michigan Husband Charged with Murder, Torture After He Allegedly Kills Wife with Scissors
A Michigan man faces charges of murder and torture after authorities allege he stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors.
According to a Wayne County Prosecutor's Office press release, 49-year-old William Scott Grant murdered 45-year-old Sarah Grant at their Westland, Mich., home on May 3.
Responding to a call of a possible homicide, police officers found Sarah's body in the garage, covered in multiple lacerations, the release read. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
William reportedly fled, but officers arrested him that same day.
According to a GoFundMe campaign which has raised more than $40,000 for the victim's funeral costs, she leaves behind two daughters.
"Sarah was such a kind-hearted person, and she will never ever be forgotten!" the description read.
Days after her death, loved ones posted tributes to Sarah on social media in honor of Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day, Sarah. Praying so hard for your beautiful girls today!!" one person wrote. "Happy Mother's Day in heaven, my beautiful friend," another post read.
According to court records, William faces one charge of first-degree premeditated murder, one charge of felony murder, and one charge of torture. A judge denied him bond.
William's next court date is May 19. It wasn't immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.