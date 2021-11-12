Mich. Girl, 6, with 'Beautiful' Soul Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run, Person-of-Interest ID'd

Batoul Al-Fadawi "always had a smile on her face and her voice was likewise enthusiastic," reads a GoFundMe page in her honor

Investigators in Dearborn, Mich., have detained a person of interest in the recent alleged hit-and-run death of 6-year-old Batoul Al-Fadawi, PEOPLE confirms.

With his attorney at his side, Jyon Collins, 18, turned himself in to Dearborn Police.

Collins has not yet been charged with a crime, according to a statement from police.

The alleged hit-and-run happened Nov. 7 at approximately 2:50 p.m.

"The Dearborn Police responded to the 7600 block of Bingham on report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle," reads the statement. "Upon arrival, officers identified a 6-year-old child who had severe injuries and determined that the vehicle involved failed to stop."

Batoul was rushed to Detroit's Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the statement explains.

Batoul's father, Haidar Al-Fadawi, told WDIV-TV he held his daughter in her final moments.

"The doctors just came up to me and they told me, 'Your daughter is dying. Just say goodbye to her,'" he said, adding the car that hit his daughter was speeding. "Within the next couple of minutes — and she died in my arms."

An "initial investigation identified the vehicle involved as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox," the police statement continues.

"With the subject in custody it's important to note that this investigation is active and ongoing," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "You will be kept updated when appropriate."

A GoFundMe campaign for Batoul's family described the little girl as having a "beautiful" soul.

"Her excitement about being with family, playing, and learning were exceptional," it continues. "She always had a smile on her face and her voice was likewise enthusiastic."