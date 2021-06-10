'Happy-Go-Lucky' Girl, 13, Allegedly Killed by Man Who's Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women

A 13-year-old Michigan girl described as "very fun loving and imaginative" was stabbed to death over the weekend, allegedly by a 40-year-old man who's accused of sexually assaulting a woman moments before.

Isaiah Gardenhire is accused of killing Adrie Dembowske on June 6 - 22 days before her 14th birthday.

Gardenhire was arrested June 8, following an alleged 45-hour crime spree that police say involved robbery, carjacking, hostage taking and the sexual assault of a second woman.

A statement from the Michigan State Police says they were called to a Mt. Pleasant residence just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, and learned a teen had been killed and a woman had been violently sexually assaulted.

Adrie was pronounced dead soon after troopers arrived.

An online obituary for the teen said she was "a happy-go-lucky and sweet girl" who "loved everything about life and brought much joy to everyone around her."

Adrie loved ballet dancing and riding roller coasters, and she was known to pull pranks. She planned to pursue a career in law, the obituary adds.

Gardenhire fled the scene before police arrived, and allegedly hid from police for hours in a vacant apartment.

Authorities allege he emerged several hours later, and approached a man and woman.

Police allege he struck the man, and entered the couple's apartment, holding them both hostage.

According to officials, Gardenhire then allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the female victim before stealing money from the couple and fleeing in their 2014 Ford Fusion.

Gardenhire was arraigned Tuesday on single counts of open murder, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree home invasion and first-degree criminal sexual conduct using a weapon, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables and two counts each of unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to MLive.com, which reported on the hearing, the judge suspended the proceedings after an alleged outburst from Gardenhire, during which he accused Adrie's mother of killing the girl.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf by the court, and his public defender could not be reached for comment.

Gardenhire is in custody on a $3 million bond.