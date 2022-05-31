Motive Remains Mystery After Mich. Dad Allegedly Kills Wife, 3 Children Before Shooting Himself

The father is still in the hospital and has not yet been charged

The 51-year-old Michigan father accused of fatally shooting his wife and three children remains in the hospital in critical condition after wounding himself with the same gun.

Authorities said the man, whose name has not been released, will likely be charged by prosecutors upon his release from an area hospital, where he was rushed for treatment Friday following the shooting in the home in Austin Township.

It was unclear what charges he might face.

According to police, the man attempted to kill himself shortly after fatally shooting his daughter Katelynn Gillard, 6, his sons Ronald, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3, and his 40-year-old wife Dawn Gillard.

The father shot himself in the head, according to investigators.

The first calls about the gunfire came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not discussed a motive for Friday's violence.

"The matter continues to be under investigation with no information gathered at this time to indicate what led to the tragic event," Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said.

A candlelight vigil was held for the family on Monday evening.

Roger Coles, the superintendent from Morley Stanwood Elementary School, where one of the children went to school, released a statement Saturday.

"There are a lot of emotions to deal with and to process as a result of this terrible loss," it reads. "We want to give our Mohawk family and greater community a time and place to mourn, to weep, to pray and to begin healing."

The slain siblings and mom were first identified by Hailey Salisbury, Dawn's daughter and the half-sister of the three children.

"I am in total shock," she told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "I am so devastated."