Authorities are searching for a Michigan family of four who vanished after the father allegedly was "exhibiting paranoid behaviors" prior to their disappearance, authorities say.

According to a Michigan State Police news release, Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons — Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15 — have not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Since then, police say the family from Fremont, Mich., who left behind their pets, have had their cell phones turned off.

They also left behind Suzette's mother, who suffers from dementia, requires full-time care and was spotted wandering around the neighborhood Monday night, WOOD-TV reports.

Neighbors reportedly called 911 after seeing the elderly woman, setting off the investigation into the Ciriglianos' whereabouts.

"We don't see any signs of violence; we don't see any signs of foul play right now," Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told the outlet. "There's no signs of struggle inside the home. But everyone we've talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette."

Rodwell said Anthony placed a bizarre 911 call at about midnight Sunday, during which he spoke of the Sept. 11, 2011, attacks.

"Everyone is OK, but I need the Fremont Police Department … I need some police protection immediately," Anthony reportedly told dispatch during the call obtained by WOOD.

"It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy," Anthony reportedly said.

"[A Fremont police sergeant] knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here," he said. "I know this sounds crazy; you don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [the Fremont police sergeant] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please."

According to WOOD, officers subsequently went to the Cirigliano home and spent 45 minutes speaking with Anthony and Suzette.

Anthony allegedly told police "bad things" were going to happen, police said.

Before leaving, officers advised the couple to call 911 again if needed, the station reports.

Police describe Anthony as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair. Suzette has blonde hair and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. She wears glasses and weighs 120 lbs. Brandon is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Noah is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 lbs., also with brown hair and brown eyes.

The family may be driving their silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, with license plate DJL1982.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fremont police at (231) 924-2400 or 911.