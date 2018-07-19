Newlywed Mich. Couple Killed in Crash by Driver Who Allegedly Blew Stop Sign

Family and friends of a newlywed Michigan couple are mourning their deaths from a car crash Tuesday, just 24 days after they exchanged their vows.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh and his bride, 22-year-old Hannah Mae Kwekel Allbaugh, were traveling together about 3:45 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that allegedly disregarded a stop sign, PEOPLE confirms.

The crash at the intersection of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Road/M-40 south of Hamilton in Heath Township caused the Allbaughs’ northbound vehicle to spin and subsequently hit a third vehicle that was southbound, authorities said.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene, which was less than three miles from where they were married June 23 in the decorated yard of Logan’s longtime friend and groomsman Lloyd Haskin, reports TV news station WOOD.

Haskin described the ceremony that day, where the couple kept winking at each other, as “the most flirty wedding I’ve ever seen,” according to the outlet.

“They fed off of each other in such a way that made everyone happy,” he told another news station, Fox17. “They were inclusive, but protective, and strong and weak when they needed to be.”

A childhood friend of Hannah’s, Derek Rice, told the station: “They were the perfect couple. They’ll never be another couple like them. They were full of love and care and supported each other.”

Melissa Green, who co-owns the Iron Bridge Sports Bar, where Hannah wrote on her Facebook page that she worked as a bartender, said of the couple, “They just had a great aura about them; they were really, really good kids,” according to WOOD-TV.

Haskin said his friend Logan always told him, “There’s no one better to be than yourself and if people can’t handle that, then they don’t deserve to be with you.”

Among the two other drivers involved in the crash, one received minor injuries and the other was unhurt, the sheriff’s office reports. Neither driver was identified.

An investigation into the crash is continuing, and no charges have been filed.