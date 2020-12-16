Michigan First-Year College Student Is Found Dead on Campus: 'Beautiful, Strong, Courageous'

The school's president, citing the police chief, wrote to students that "it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger"

Authorities in Michigan continue to investigate the death of an 18-year-old college student whose body was found Saturday on the campus of Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

In an email to students Tuesday, university president Philomena Mantella identified the woman as Taylor DeRosa, a student at the school who was from the Detroit area, the Detroit Free Press reports.

WXYZ reports that DeRosa's body was found on a cross-country trail near the school's sports fields.

According to MLive.com, investigators are still trying to determine how DeRosa died, characterizing her death as "suspicious."

But in her email to students, Mantella, citing the university's police chief, Brandon DeHaan, wrote that "at this time, it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger.”

The Detroit News reports that DeRosa was a freshman at the school, majoring in international business with a minor in French.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover the costs of DeRosa's impending funeral. Thus far, it has raised nearly $56,000.

The page states that DeRosa was a humanitarian who advocated for social justice causes.

"Taylor lived a passionate, involved life as an advocate for gun control, Black Lives Matter, women's rights and a host of other organizations and movements that supported human equality, fairness and truth," reads the page. "Taylor's smile was illuminating, and her warmth, friendliness and humor brought joy to everyone who knew her."

It continues: "She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend."

In a statement, Chief DeHaan urged the campus community to be patient with the investigation.