Mich. Boy, 1, Is Beaten to Death and Twin Is Hospitalized as Mom and Boyfriend Are Charged

Authorities in Michigan have arrested two people after the beating death of a 1-year-old boy whose twin brother also sustained critical injuries requiring emergency surgery.

According to police, one of the suspects is the boys' mother, Lisa Reed, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say they were called to an apartment in Ecorse Tuesday morning on a report of an unresponsive child, reports the station.

According to WDIV, officers and EMTs arrived at the apartment, but could not revive Reed's son, Zyaire. Authorities then found the deceased boy's twin brother, Zion, who was also suffering from severe injuries and rushed to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan.

"This is the worst I've ever seen," Ecorse Police Inspector Timothy Sassak told FOX 2 of the crime scene.

The Southgate News-Herald reports police placed Reed in handcuffs at the scene.

Image zoom Zyaire and Zion Reed Facebook

Hours later, police tracked down Reed's boyfriend, James Gibson, and took him into custody.

Ages for the suspects were not immediately made available.

Both are being held without bond on child abuse charges.

It is possible additional charges, including first-degree murder, will be filed after Zyaire's autopsy, police say.

WDIV reports Gibson has a criminal history, including a conviction on a child abuse charge.

Authorities said they would be releasing more information on the arrests Wednesday.

According to reports, Zion had emergency surgery to repair fractures to one of his femurs, hips, and nose, as well as brain bleeding.

It was unclear Wednesday if either suspect had appeared before a judge to plead to the charges, and information on their attorneys was also unavailable.

Police have not discussed a motive.