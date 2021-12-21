Mich. Art Teacher, 59, Accused of Writing, Leaving Cryptic Notes Threatening Her Middle School

Investigators say surveillance cameras caught Johnna Rhône slipping the disturbing notes under the doors of the three classrooms at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, Mich., according to a statement from Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Rhône was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer, Andrew Leone, spoke to WJBK , and said she denies any involvement.

During a press conference Monday, Lucido read one of the three notes aloud: "'Start break early. He's going to do it. Just don't be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?'"

Afterwards, Lucido said he'd expect "something like this from a child, not an adult."

The allegations come weeks after a shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead and seven other people wounded.

A number of schools across the country are taking extra precautions to protect their students in the wake of a disturbing TikTok threat .

The threat — referred to as National Shoot Up Your School Day — had urged students to commit acts of violence on Dec. 17.

According to Lucido, his office will take a "zero tolerance" approach when it comes to threats.

"We promise to prosecute every one of these threats," Lucido said. "That's the only way you can get the message across. There will not be a walk. There will not be leniency."