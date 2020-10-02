The suspect is the baby's father

Mich. 17-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot in Front of Baby Daughter, and Boyfriend Is Arrested

Authorities in Michigan have detained the boyfriend of a 17-year-old mother who was fatally shot on Wednesday inside an Eastpointe home, just feet from her infant daughter.

A statement from the Eastpointe Police Department does not name the boyfriend or provide his age.

The victim was identified as Kira Seymour, who became a first-time mother six weeks ago.

The alleged shooter fathered Kira baby daughter, police said.

According to police, Kira was shot once in the chest.

The Roseville teen was visiting her boyfriend at his home at the time of the shooting.

At this point, no formal criminal charges have been filed.

Investigators will present the facts of the case to the district attorney's office today, and possible criminal charges could follow.

Several of the teen suspect's relatives were in the home at the time of the shooting, which occurred just before 4 p.m.

Police were summoned to the home, where they found the young mother dead.

Investigators still have yet to say whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Kira was a student at Roseville High School.