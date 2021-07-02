Preston Singleton, 5, was riding his bike when he was struck by a Jeep

Mich. Boy, 5, Killed by Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Who Allegedly Fled Scene and Went to Work

A 5-year-old Michigan boy was killed Tuesday in a suspected hit-and-run, allegedly by a driver who tried to go to work after fleeing the scene.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the father of the victim, the boy, Preston Singleton, was riding his bike in the presence of his sister, aunt and cousin when he was struck by a Jeep while crossing the street. Preston's family members "all witnessed him being thrown from his bike after [the] Jeep hit him," and he died on the way to the hospital, the page states.

Police said the driver, identified as Maurice Sumler, 22, allegedly fled after hitting the child, The Detroit News reports. Warren Police Commissoiner Bill Dwyer alleged Sumler subsequently abandoned his SUV and then went to work, Fox2Detroit reports.

The Detroit News, citing police, reports Sumler was located at a gas station, where he allegedly admitted "hitting something." The outlet reports Sumler is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a felony that carries up to 15 years in prison.

Jail records show he is being held in the custody of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office on $250,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Preston's family is mourning his loss.

"It's hard. It's like a bad dream. I just want to wake up," Christopher Singleton, Preston's father, told Local 4 News.

At the scene of the accident, mourners have set up a memorial to remember Preston, with flowers, balloons and stuffed animals.

"This just shows how many people he's touched and been able to touch. The outpour and everybody has come in and helped me, and reached out has been amazing. I know he's happy. He's looking down at me. I just want to make him proud," Singleton said.