How a Sexual Predator Promised to Show a Woman Puppies — and Then Held Her Captive for 11 Years

Michelle Knight was in a hurry, racing to a meeting about the young son she’d lost to foster care and hoped to reclaim, when she stopped at a store to ask for directions.

A man she recognized as the father of a friend offered her help and a ride in his car. But first, he said, he wanted to swing by his house to grab his daughter, and to show Knight some puppies.

But there were no puppies when they arrived. Instead, Knight’s decision to get in the car and enter the home began an unimaginable horror, making her the first of three young women kidnapped, held hostage and sexually assaulted by Ariel Castro — in Knight’s case, for nearly 11 years — before their startling rescue from his Cleveland residence in 2013.

“He said, ‘You’re not gonna leave for a long time,'” Knight says on ABC News’ 20/20, which revisits the women’s stories of recovery in a broadcast airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET. “And then he starts undressing himself. I dropped to the floor begging him to let me go. Begging him, saying, ‘I need to get to my son. This can’t happen.'”

Knight, then 21, and the other two separately kidnapped as teens, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, each have reclaimed their lives after the years held captive by Castro, who killed himself in 2013 while serving a sentence of life in prison plus 1,000 years after pleading guilty to 937 counts including kidnapping and rape.

Berry has hosted a news segment about missing people in Ohio, and DeJesus has been working at a nonprofit to help the families of missing people. Knight, now married and a best-selling author, has become an advocate for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

“I want to be that voice for the voiceless who can’t speak for themselves,” she told PEOPLE in 2019. “I want to give them a way to raise their voice and speak out against those things that are happening in their life.”

She tells 20/20 that she was sexually abused by a male relative growing up, ran away, lived on the streets for a time, and at age 18 gave birth to a son, Joey, who she says was later injured by her mother’s boyfriend. Social services placed the child in foster care.

On August 23, 2002, Knight was lost on her way to a hearing in family court with hopes of winning her son back when she encountered Castro, who offered assistance with directions to the court. “He said, ‘I know where it’s at. I can take you straight to it. It’ll only take me … five minutes.’ And I’m like, ‘OK. I’m gonna make it. This is gonna happen,” she says.

But at his home, where Castro had claimed he needed to pick up his daughter and wanted to show Knight some puppies, he instead took Knight hostage.

“He ripped up my son’s picture right in front of me — the only picture I had — and said, ‘You will never see him.’ … That [hurt] so bad. The knife felt like it was going deeper and deeper into my chest.”

After Berry, then 16, was kidnapped in 2003 and DeJesus, then 14, was kidnapped a year later, the families of the two younger girls were a regular presence on local media pleading for their safe return. Berry eventually gave birth while in captivity.

But Knight’s disappearance appeared overlooked.

“‘Your families don’t care about you. Ain’t you glad I took you?'” Knight recalls Castro telling her. “I felt like he hated me the most, because I was the one that stood my ground.”

Much later, after denouncing Castro at his sentencing, Knight tells 20/20, “I chose to forgive [Castro], because I didn’t want the emotional chain of that situation. I didn’t want it to hold me back or control my life anymore, so I had to break free.”

20/20 airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET.