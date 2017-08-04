Key Moments From Michelle Carter's Trial and Sentencing After She Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide

Michelle Carter Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Conrad Roy's Suicide
Source: Michelle Carter/Facebook; Source: Conrad Roy/Facebook
Prosecutor: Carter Was Playing a ‘Sick Game of Life and Death’
Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP
Conrad Roy's Mother: 'I Thought He Was Doing Great'
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Carter's Text to Friend: 'His Death Is My Fault’
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
‘I Heard Him Die,’ Carter Texted
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Carter's Lawyer: 'She Tried to Talk Him Out of It'
Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP
Defense Tries to Get Charges Dropped, Judge Rejects Motion
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Psychiatrist: Meds Impaired Carter's Judgement
Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP
Prosecution: Carter Has History of Lying
Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald/AP
Carter Sent Roy Dozens of Texts After His Death
Carter Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
Glenn C.Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News/Pool
Judge Convicted Carter Because of Roy's Final Moments
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Roy's Familiy 'Happy With' Guilty Verdict
Carter Gets 15 Months in Jail – But Won’t Start Serving Until Appeal Is Resolved
Matt West/The Boston Herald/AP
Roy’s Father: 'How Could Michelle Carter Behave So Viscously?'
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty
Carter Cannot ‘Profit’ from Case: Judge
Matt West/The Boston Herald/AP
Roy’s Family Outraged that Carter Doesn’t Have to Go to Jail Immediately
Roy Family
1 of 18
Advertisement
1 of 17 Source: Michelle Carter/Facebook; Source: Conrad Roy/Facebook
Michelle Carter Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Conrad Roy's Suicide
Advertisement
2 of 17 Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP
Prosecutor: Carter Was Playing a ‘Sick Game of Life and Death’
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 17 Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Defense Tries to Get Charges Dropped, Judge Rejects Motion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 17 Glenn C.Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News/Pool
Carter Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
Advertisement
12 of 17 Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP
Judge Convicted Carter Because of Roy's Final Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
14 of 17 Matt West/The Boston Herald/AP
Carter Gets 15 Months in Jail – But Won’t Start Serving Until Appeal Is Resolved
Advertisement
15 of 17 John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty
Roy’s Father: 'How Could Michelle Carter Behave So Viscously?'
Advertisement
Advertisement