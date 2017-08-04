Key Moments From Michelle Carter's Trial and Sentencing After She Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend Conrad Roy III in 2014

Greg Hanlon and Jeff Truesdell
August 04, 2017 10:18 AM
<p>On&nbsp;July 13, 2014, authorities found the body of Conrad Roy III, 18, in his pickup truck parked outside a Kmart in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. He apparently had killed himself by attaching a hose from a portable generator and filling the truck&#8217;s cab with poisonous carbon monoxide.</p> <p>Although Roy had struggled with depression and been prescribed antidepressants, the investigation took a turn when police learned of a series of texts &mdash; eventually more than 1,000 &mdash; exchanged with his <a href="https://people.com/crime/michelle-carter-and-conrad-roy-text-messages-trial-begins/">Michelle Carter</a>, then 17, in the week prior to his death. Carter, who described herself as Roy&#8217;s girlfriend, appeared to be encouraging him to carry out his suicide, according to prosecutors, who later filed a <a href="https://people.com/crime/michelle-carter-encouraged-friend-to-commit-suicide-police/">charge of involuntary manslaughter against her</a>.</p>
