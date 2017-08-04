Key Moments From Michelle Carter's Trial and Sentencing After She Encouraged Boyfriend's Suicide

In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Maryclare Flynn said Carter, now 20, wanted sympathy and attention from other girls at school, yearning to be the “grieving girlfriend” who couldn’t stop her boyfriend from committing suicide, WPRI reports.

“The defendant needed something to get their attention,” Flynn said. “She used Conrad as a pawn in her sick game of life and death.”

Flynn also alleged that Carter tried to pretend to the Roy family that she didn’t know the manner and location of Roy’s death – despite texts from her that allegedly indicated otherwise.

“She never admitted to anyone in the Roy family that she had helped Conrad for weeks to devise a suicide plan, or that she was on the phone with Conrad and knew he committed suicide in the Kmart parking lot,” Flynn said.