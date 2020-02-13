Michael Lohan Arraigned After Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife Kate Major

Michael Lohan was arraigned in Southampton, New York on Wednesday after he was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly assaulting his wife Kate Major. A rep for Lohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Lohan told E! News in a statement on Tuesday, “I adamantly denied that ever happened.”

At the arraignment, Lohan, 59, addressed the court to say that Major “should be in some kind of treatment,” local news outlet The Independent reported.

Lohan was reportedly ordered to wear an electronic GPS ankle bracelet, though it was unclear for how long. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A domestic complaint was filed against Lohan, father to actress Lindsay Lohan, on Monday shortly before 4 p.m., the Southampton Village Police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He was arrested at 4:40 p.m., the police’s statement said, after he allegedly became “verbally and physically abusive to the other party” at a residence in the community. Lohan was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

Image zoom Michael Lohan Mega

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmom Files for Divorce from Dad Michael After Domestic Violence Dispute

The police’s statement added that Lohan complained while in custody of chest pains and was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital at 5:35 p.m. by the police. He was scheduled for release from the hospital on Tuesday.

Major claimed that after calling the police on her, Lohan “got extremely violent and threatened to stab me. He called me a whore and threw hangers across the room,” she alleged in a police report obtained by The Daily Mail on Monday.

“He threw my phone. Put his hand around the left side of my neck with his hand. My neck hurts and is bruised pushing into my throat in rage,” she continued to say in the police report. “He also grabbed my right wrist causing the hamster wheel to crack. My right wrist is bruised and sore.”

Image zoom Michael Lohan, Kate Major Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

RELATED: Michael Lohan Says He Has Spoken to Ex-Wife Dina’s Mysterious Boyfriend: ‘He’s a Really Nice Guy’

“He said he just wanted to stab me and end it all. He kept saying I was brain dead — I leave too many lights on and I’m a waste of life. He threatened to call the cops and put me away for 20 years,” she continued, according to the report.

Major filed for divorce from Lohan in 2018 weeks after she had been arrested for simple battery after allegedly throwing a glass candle at Lohan, which reportedly cut his arm, PEOPLE previously reported. Prosecutors did not file charges against Major for her battery arrest.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 after getting engaged in 2010.