Image zoom Adrienne Quintal, 47, of Michigan Benzie County Sheriff

Chilling new details are emerging in the case of Adrienne Quintal, who’s been missing since she called a friend for help while visiting a remote cabin in the woods of northern Michigan last month.

On Oct. 17, Quintal, 47, a mother of one from Warren, was at her family’s cabin in Honor, in Benzie County, near Lake Michigan, when she called a friend at 2:34 a.m. saying she needed help, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says in a new release.

After speaking for 4 minutes and 27 seconds, the friend, who also lives in Warren, just north of Detroit, called 911 at 2:42 a.m., the release states.

Quintal had called the friend in a panic saying she’d heard strange noises outside, local station 9 & 10 News reports.

Deputies raced to the scene but found no sign of Quintal anywhere.

Now the Benzie County Sheriff’s Department is revealing that when the friend called 911, she said Quintal had been in a shootout with two men.

Quintal told the friend two men were outside the cabin shooting at her, 9 & 10 News reports. The friend said she could hear gunfire during the call, the outlet reports.

The release says, “The friend added that Adrienne advised her she had shot one of the men in the face, that the other one was shooting at her and she was shooting back at them.”

At 2:48 a.m., Benzie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers headed to the cabin address, which turned out to be wrong.

As minutes ticked by, authorities called one of Quintal’s family members to get the correct address, the Detroit Free Press reports.

RELATED: Mich. Woman Called Friend for Help While in Remote Cabin — and Hasn’t Been Seen Since

At 3:15 am, authorities arrived at the cabin – and found multiple bullet holes in one of the cabin windows, the release says.

They searched the area and found no signs of Quintal or the two men she said were shooting at her.

Police forced their way into the cabin but only found Quintal’s belongings, including her cell phone, purse and a handgun registered to her.

UPDATE: The #BenzieCo Sheriff tells us they found bullet holes in the window of a cabin in Honor where Adrienne Quintal was last seenhttps://t.co/c0gZWwOZTN — 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) November 9, 2019

Authorities searched the woods around the cabin with a K-9 unit and thermal imaging cameras but didn’t find anyone.

Authorities found no blood or evidence of anyone being injured in or around the cabin, the release states.

“Evidence on scene suggests multiple shots were fired from inside of the residence to the outside,” it says.

The case has authorities baffled, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel told 9&10 News.

“We’re very puzzled by this case,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 39 years and there’s just a lot of things going that this just doesn’t make sense.”

Quintal’s family is worried sick. “It was terrifying. Terrifying. She must have been terrified in order to shoot,” Jenny Bryson, Quintal’s sister, told 9&10 News. “She heard noises outside and whatever it was frightened her enough to make a phone call to a friend and that’s how everything started.”

Investigators found Quintal’s phone and boots on the roof, she told the station, suggesting Quintal climbed out a window and onto the roof to get away from the gunmen, leaving her phone and boots behind, her sister told the station.

Deputies found the window open when they arrived.

The phone Quintal used to call to her friend is the same phone that was found on top of the roof, Bryson told the station.

She has no idea where her sister might be.

“If she ran out into the woods she wouldn’t have been able to survive in the woods. Especially not for this long,” said Bryson. “We just want to know if she’s okay.”

Quintal had driven to the cabin three weeks before she went missing to visit her boyfriend, the sheriff’s office told local station 9and10News in October.

Her boyfriend left Honor on Tuesday, 9and10News reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Quintal was working on the cabin and getting it ready for hunting season, her son, Nick, told Fox 2 Detroit.

Volunteers have helped authorities search for Quintal, to no avail.

She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5’7” and weighs 125 pounds.

Quintal’s family has a $10,000 reward available for information about her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Quintal or knows anything about what happened to her is asked to call Benzie County Central Dispatch at 1-231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police at 1-866-774-2345.