Mich. Woman Called Friend for Help While in Remote Cabin — and Hasn’t Been Seen Since

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a 47-year-old Warren woman who vanished during a visit to a remote cabin – and who is feared to be in danger.

On Thursday at about 2:45 a.m., Adrienne Quintal, 47, called a friend in Warren, just north of Detroit, saying she needed help, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

The friend called the sheriff’s office, which sent deputies to the cabin in the tiny town of Honor, which is four hours away from Warren in the northwest part of the state near Lake Michigan.

When deputies and Michigan State Police troopers got to the cabin at 2:58 a.m., they found no sign of Quintal but saw “evidence of possible foul play,” the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities have not disclosed what that evidence is, but say Quintal left behind personal property, including her vehicle, cellphone, and purse.

That night, sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers searched the area with a K-9 unit but were unable to locate Quintal.

Family and friends of Adrienne haven’t heard from her since Thursday, say authorities.

She had driven to the cabin three weeks ago to visit her boyfriend, the sheriff’s office told local station 9and10News.

Her boyfriend left Honor on Tuesday, 9and10News reports.

On Saturday, volunteers helped search for Quintal.

She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5’7” and weighs 125 pounds.

On Friday, authorities said they weren’t sure whether she was missing voluntarily or in danger.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Quintal should contact Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.