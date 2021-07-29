Taylor Rose Shipman, 23, is charged with one third degree felony count of torturing an animal

Mich. Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Neighbor's Cat in the Neck with a Crossbow

A Michigan woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly shot her neighbor's cat with a crossbow.

Taylor Rose Shipman, 23, is charged with one third degree felony count of torturing an animal, the Iosco County Sheriff's Office said Monday. If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Authorities said they were first informed of the incident on July 16, one day after East Tawas resident Erik Erickson came home from work to find his cat Oliver on his front porch with a bolt in his neck.

"Where the arrow was rubbing on his ears was just raw," Erickson told WNEM.

When he began contacting his neighbors to see if they knew what had happened, Shipman admitted to shooting Oliver in defense of her own cats, according to the sheriff's office.

"My jaw dropped," Erickson told MLive.com. "She said she shot him on Sunday. Obviously, he ran off and it took him four days to get home."

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office issued a warrant for Shipman's arrest. On Monday, she turned herself in. She has since been released on $10,000 bond.

Despite his injuries, Oliver survived the ordeal after spending three days in the animal hospital, Erickson said.

With the help of a fundraiser set up by the Iosco Humane Society, Erickson was able to cover all of Oliver's vet bills.