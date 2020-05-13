Concerned relatives found Zion Reid's lifeless body after being unable to reach his mother by phone for days

Mich. Woman Accused of Stabbing 3-Year-Old Son to Death, Leaving Body in Home for Days

Authorities in Michigan have accused a 26-year-old mother of fatally stabbing her 3-year-old son, PEOPLE confirms.

Atiya Nina Muhammed has been formally charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and torture.

Muhammed was arrested May 6, shortly after relatives discovered the lifeless body of her son, Zion Reid, in her Inkster residence.

Muhammed has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and remains behind bars without bond. PEOPLE was unable to ascertain who her attorney may be.

According to a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Zion's body was found May 6 at around 2:45 p.m.

Police were summoned to Muhammed's home on reports of a deceased child.

"They were met at the home by concerned relatives who went to the home to do a welfare check on the mother and child," reads the statement. "Once inside, the police observed the deceased child in a back bedroom in a state of decomposition."

Authorities have not said how long they believe Zion was dead before his remains were found.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office determined Zion died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries.

Muhammed was nowhere to be found, so the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team was called to assist in the search for her.

She was found that same day and taken into custody. A motive remains unclear.

Muhammed sister, Shadiya Muhammed, told WXYZ ,"We didn't see this coming. There's nothing that I can say that would explain away what she did. I don't want people to think she was this evil person, but there's no excuse for what she did."

Zion's father, Robert Reid, told the station he had been trying to gain full custody of the boy.

The suspect's mother, Regina Massey, told the station her daughter had a history of mental health issues, as well as a history of forgoing treatment for those issues.