Mich. Toddler Is Killed, and Babysitter Is Arrested on What Would Have Been Girl's 2nd Birthday

On the day Vayda Vasquez would have turned 2, police in Michigan arrested a 36-year-old woman, charging her with the toddler’s March 2 murder.

Reports out of the area indicate Michigan State Police announced the arrest Wednesday.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

According to WOOD-TV, the little girl’s relatives received a call from investigators on Wednesday, as they were visiting Vayda’s grave on what would have been her 2nd birthday.

The call came, the station reports, just before grieving family members sang “Happy Birthday” to the murdered child.

WZZM reports the suspect is being held without bail, and will be arraigned on Friday.

The suspect, relatives tell WXMI, was allegedly Vayda’s babysitter.

She has been charged with open murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

It was unclear Thursday why authorities were withholding her name.

Speaking to MLive.com, Vayda’s grandmother, Shawnerie Russell, said getting the call about the arrest was emotional for the family.

“We are happy she’s in jail, but we really can’t wait until the verdict comes down that she’s guilty,” Russell said. “She should never see daylight again.”

Police did not say what may have motivated the girl’s murder.

Michigan State Police did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.