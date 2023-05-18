Mich. Teen Who Used His Slingshot to Save His 8-Year-Old Sister From Alleged Kidnapper Speaks Out

Owen Burns, 13, said he was playing video games at his family's Alpena Township, Mich., home, when he heard his little sister scream

By
Published on May 18, 2023 03:58 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4yyxYdKYIs Brother speaks out after using slingshot to prevent sister's kidnapping UpNorthLive 7.62K subscribers Subscribe 7 Share Download Save 404 views May 17, 2023 A 13-year-old is being congratulated by his community after he stopped his sister's would-be kidnapper, armed only with a slingshot.
Owen Burns. Photo: UpNorthLive

The Michigan teen whose quick thinking thwarted the alleged attempted kidnapping of his 8-year-old sister is recalling the steps he took to save her.

Speaking with WPBN-TV on Wednesday, Owen Burns said he was playing video games at his family's Alpena Township, Mich., home when he heard the little girl, who was mushroom hunting in their backyard, scream for help.

At first, he said he thought nothing of it, but "the second time, she screams again like ten seconds later, and I'm like 'what's going on?'" Owen, 13, told the outlet.

Owen said he witnessed the suspect, identified by police as a 17-year-old male, trying to abduct her from the property on May 10.

"Her mouth was closed, and he was hugging her on his chest. My sister kicked him and then he started running after her," the fast-acting teen, who's been hailed a hero, told Good Morning America Thursday.

"I get my slingshot, got a marble and rock then I shot [the suspect] three times in the head and chest," Owen continued.

Afterwards, the brother and sister, who were home alone at the time, called their mom who then called 911.

According to a Michigan State Police press release, the suspect fled to a nearby gas station. His name is being withheld due to his age, but police said he exhibited obvious signs of trauma to the head and chest consistent with the slingshot attack.

"Once it all set in, it kind of hit pretty hard," the siblings' dad, Andrew Burns, told GMA. "Because it could have been a whole different outcome."

According to police, the suspect has been charged as an adult with attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault and assault and battery.

His bond was set at $150,000.

