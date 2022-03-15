Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township is accused of dousing her father with a concoction containing lye powder, water and drain cleaner

Mich. Teen Accused of Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Charged with Homicide After He Dies from Burns

A Michigan teen who was arrested last year for allegedly maiming her father with a mixture of chemicals has been charged with his murder following his death this month, according to public records.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township is facing an upgraded charge of homicide as well one count of simple assault, Michigan State Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

The case is now in the hands of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday. Imirowicz was originally arrested in October and charged with one count of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

State police say Imirowicz mixed a deadly concoction containing lye powder and drain cleaner and doused her father, who suffered severe burns all over his body and died in Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc on March 6, The Oakland Press reported.

Imirowicz's father was found by a neighbor after Imirowicz left him unconscious at home. She was released on bond after the first arrest but is currently being held in Oakland County Jail without bond.