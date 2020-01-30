Mich. Teacher Had Sex with 2 Students, Gave 1 of Them Xanax

Kathryn Houghtaling Rochester County Schools

A former Michigan special education teacher has admitted to having sex with two students and giving one of them Xanax.

On Tuesday, Kathryn Houghtaling pleaded no contest to sex and drug charges, according to Oakland County Circuit Court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Houghtaling was arrested last January after having sex with one student in a car while other students watched. She also had sex with another student at his home in December 2018. She was caught after a parent found a video of a group of students partying with the teacher, the Detroit News, WWJ and the Oakland Press report.

Houghtaling, then 26, was a first-year special education teacher at Rochester High School at the time.

“The allegations are serious; they involve students. One was being taught by Ms. Houghtaling — that’s the allegation. They involve various sex acts in more than one location on more than one date through at least two months in the last year,” Judge Lisa Asadoorian said during Houghtaling’s arraignment hearing, WWJ reported at the time. “The court’s very concerned about the teacher-student relationship that’s alleged to have been involved in these allegations.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an interview with detectives, Houghtaling admitted to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male student.

She befriended the students by drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana after school. At the time of her arraignment, Houghtaling’s attorney told the court that while one of the victims was her student, he had a reading impediment and was not disabled.

Houghtaling pleaded no contest to six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, according to the Press. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.