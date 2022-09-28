Mich. State Trooper Has 'Long Way to Go' After Being Shot While Undercover, Two Suspects Arrested

A Michigan State Trooper who was shot early Tuesday while working a narcotics operation in Detroit has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, officials said.

At 1:30 a.m., an "undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when they took fire by an unknown suspect. A male trooper was struck by the gunfire," Michigan State Police stated on its official Twitter account.

The state trooper, who remains unidentified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, but several hours later, the trooper was upgraded to stable, officials tweeted.

"He still has a long way to go. If you have a moment, please say a prayer for him and his family," it stated on the Twitter account.

The shooting occurred at Infinity Park Townhomes in the 14000 block of Riverview when someone allegedly shot at the trooper from possibly a second-story window, TV station FOX2 reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched an apartment and casings were located, police stated on its social media account.

Police began searching for two suspects who had fled the scene.

"We were able to pick up a suspect through that video surveillance," Police Lt. Mike Shaw told FOX2. "We used our aviation unit, as well, to kind of follow this car. A traffic stop was conducted by those cars that we just saw leave this area, and both parties were taken into custody at that time."

The suspects' names have not been released.