Mich. State Mass Shooting Survivor Also Lived Through Sandy Hook Massacre: 'We Need Action'

A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre is also a student at Michigan State University, where a gunman opened fire Monday, killing three students and critically injuring five others.

"I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through," Jackie Matthews said in a TikTok video posted early Tuesday.

More than 10 years ago, Matthews was hunched in the corner of a Sandy Hook Elementary School classroom for so long that she suffered a post-traumatic stress disorder injury on her back that she's still dealing with to this day. She said it flares up when she's in stressful situations.

More than 20 first graders and six adults were killed by a 20-year-old gunman at the school in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012.

Now, the senior at MSU said she was in a room directly across the street from where part of the mass shooting occurred on the campus in East Lansing.

"The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have lived through is incomprehensible," Matthews said. "My heart goes out to all the families and friends of the victims of this Michigan State shooting."

Authorities were still trying to figure out why 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae allegedly opened fire at students in two campus buildings around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The man, who has no known connection to the university, was found by police about three hours later at an off-campus location in Lansing, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The fatal victims have since been identified by university police as junior Alexandria Verner, junior Arielle Anderson and sophomore Brian Fraser. All three were students at the university.

The other five students wounded in the shooting remain hospitalized and are currently in critical condition.

In the video, Matthews also issued a call to action, saying that she believes more needs to be done to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

"We can no longer just provide love and prayers," she said. "It needs to be legislation. It needs to be action. It's not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent."

The violence at MSU marked the 67th mass shooting this year, according to Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that collects information about shootings.