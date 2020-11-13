In October, Larry E. Lyons, 38, was convicted in the killing of 36-year-old Brandy Marie Dickson and the attack on his 10-month-old daughter

Mich. Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing His Infant Daughter

A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his girlfriend and severely wounding his infant daughter.

Larry E. Lyons, 38, was convicted in October in the killing of 36-year-old Brandy Dickson and the attack on his 10-month-old daughter. The girl suffered grazing wounds and a stab wound to her head that went through her skull and brain.

“It is heartbreaking,” Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark E. Reene tells PEOPLE.

The attack in Lyons' Ellington Township home occurred the night of Dec. 15, about 7:15 p.m., after Dickson returned from a trip to the grocery store.

Reene says Lyons repeatedly stabbed Dickson as she held her daughter in her arms.

Dickson’s mother was on the phone with her during some of the attack and heard her daughter screaming, "He’s got a knife, he’s got a knife,” Reene says.

Dickson was stabbed 18 times and died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Image zoom Larry Lyons | Credit: Tuscola County

Her daughter was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and then taken via helicopter to a children’s hospital.

Reene described the child's survival as a “miracle.”

“Not only did she not die, but she is making significant progress,” he says. “Knowing the full extent of her recovery won’t be known for some time, given her age. Everyone remains hopeful.”

“Everyone associated with this case was deeply impacted by it,” he adds. “It is one of these cases you can’t forget. Law enforcement and first responders' efforts went a long way to saving the baby’s life, coupled with the tremendous medical care she received.”

The girl, who is now 22 months, is living with a family member, he says.

Lyons had five previous arrests for domestic violence, and was on probation for assaulting Dickson when the stabbing occurred.

“Brandy was in the process of educating herself to the dynamics of domestic violence,” Reene says. “She was starting to stand up for herself more, indicating she had enough and was done with him.”

Lyons was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, second-degree child abuse, third-degree child abuse, third-offense domestic violence and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.