Treasure Malajai Stewart-Adams' body was found May 29, three days after she was reported missing

Mich. Teen, 17, Was Reported Missing Last Month — Now 2 Men Are Charged After Her Body Is Found

Two Michigan men have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Lansing girl who was reported missing last month.

Online records confirm Amadio Gonzalez and Garrett Lifsey, both 19, are in police custody for their alleged roles in the killing of Treasure Malajai Stewart-Adams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stewart-Adams was reported missing May 26.

At that time, Lansing Police revealed there was a possibility she was in danger.

Image zoom Amadio Gonzalez Michigan State Police

According to the Lansing State Journal, authorities allege Stewart-Adams was killed May 24 by Gonzalez.

He has been charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and removing a dead body without a medical examiner's permission.

Police allege Gonzalez enlisted Lifsey's help in moving Stewart-Adams' body to a different county, where it was found May 29, reports WILX.

Lifsey has been charged with removing a dead body without a medical examiner's permission as well as being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

Image zoom Garrett Lifsey Michigan State Police

A motive for her killing has not been disclosed.

It is unclear if the men knew the victim or otherwise had a connection to her.

Both men have probable cause conferences scheduled scheduled for June 11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

PEOPLE was unable to reach either man's attorney for comment.

Neither defendant has entered a plea to the charges.