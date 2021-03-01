Mich. Girl, 14, Accused of Fatally Stabbing Her Grandmother

Cynthia Mosby's body was found Monday by her adult son

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her grandmother to death last week.

Formal charges were filed Saturday against the teen, whose name is being withheld due to her age.

According to MLive.com, the Detroit News and WDIV, the murder happened Feb. 22 in Canton Township, Michigan.

The victim, 65-year-old Cynthia Mosby, was caring for her granddaughter at the time she was killed. Her son found Mosby on Monday morning, lying face down on a bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds.

After the killing, the teen checked into a motel in Southgate.

Police arrested her Monday afternoon. The teen is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

She has not been arraigned, and PEOPLE was unable to ascertain the name of her defense attorney.

"The fatal stabbing of Ms. Mosby is very sad and disturbing," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Ms. Mosby was a nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family."

Worthy added: "In this case, the 14-year-old girl is being adult designated because upon conviction it gives the judge the most flexibility during sentencing to provide options for rehabilitation of this very troubled youth."