Tai'raz Moore was excited about losing his first tooth -- now his family is planning the 6-year-old's funeral

Mich. Boy, 6, Among 3 Victims of Triple Homicide: 'Truly Evil, Unthinkable and Senseless'

Last Wednesday, 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore was excited about losing his first tooth, which was supposed to fall out the next day.

But on Thursday morning, in the last moments of the Michigan boy's short life, he was led, terrified, into the basement of a home in Warren and shot in the head multiple times, execution-style, along with his father’s girlfriend, say police.

“Only monsters or godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute the child,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells PEOPLE.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., police in Warren were called to a home on Otis Street for a welfare check and discovered a hellish scene: the bloodied bodies of the boy and Isis Rimson, 28, in the basement, says Dwyer.

“Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, execution-style,” he says.

“The execution-style killing of a 6-year-old boy is truly evil,” he says. “It’s unthinkable and senseless. It showed no regard for life.”

Police in Warren went to the home hours after receiving a call from the Detroit Police Department, who had found the body of the boy’s father, Tukoyo Moore, 31, in the back of a burnt-out car, he says.

Officers in Warren executed a search warrant at the home and recovered evidence including narcotics and cash, says Dwyer, leading police to believe the murders may have been drug-related.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for video, which they are still reviewing, says Dwyer.

“I contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Michigan to look at the death penalty in this case,” he said.

"Michigan doesn’t have the death penalty," he says. "But the U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to take a look at it and we’ll see what happens,” he says.

Officials believe more than one person took part in the killings, Dwyer says.

Warren police are working with the Detroit Police Department and the FBI to find the killers.

“We have interviewed and will continue to interview family members, friends, and known associates of the victims.”

As authorities hunt for the suspects, the child's family is reeling from his brutal killing.

“Tai'raz was a vibrant little boy who loved to tease and laugh,” his grandmother, Maurie Thompson, wrote in a GoFundMe she set up to help defray funeral expenses.

“He will be dearly missed our hearts are broken and souls empty without him,” she wrote.

Tai’raz’s mother is devastated and cannot believe her little boy is dead.

"You took my baby,” Brittany Thompson said, Fox2 Detroit reports. “You took my life.

"How you killed him was so disgusting. You have no conscience.”

Addressing her late son, she said, "I pray that you weren't scared when it happened.

“I hope he wasn't scared. And I want you to know I'm sorry that I wasn't there to protect you."

Tai'raz had just turned 6 and was protective of his mom and three sisters, Maurie Thomspon told Fox2 Detroit.

She says he was wise beyond his years. "He was this little old soul," she says.

He was excited about his first loose tooth, which was due to fall out the day after his mother last spoke to him, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

"His tomorrow never came," said Brittany.