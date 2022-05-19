Hunter Callender, 5, was playing with his little sister in his grandmother's yard when two pit bulls reportedly attacked him

Mich. Boy, 5, Hospitalized After He's Allegedly Mauled by 2 of His Neighbor's Dogs

A young boy in Michigan is in the hospital recovering after he was reportedly attacked by a pair of his neighbor's dogs.

According to WXMI-TV, 5-year-old Hunter Callender was playing with his little sister in his grandmother's yard in Grand Rapids, Mich., on May 12 when two dogs allegedly lunged out of a car and mauled him.

Hunter's mom, Ashley White, said it took "a good five people" to get the pit bulls off the little boy.

Speaking to WZZM-TV, White said the attack left Hunter with broken bones in his jaw and eye socket. He's been hospitalized since the attack last week.

"His surgery went good. They got the eye socket bone put back together along with his jaw," White said. "After that surgery, they actually had to wire his jaw shut."

"So, he's supposed to have a feeding tube in and he actually ripped it out. So, now we're trying to figure out how we can get him food because he hasn't ate since we've been here," she said.

Hunter must also undergo procedures to repair his double vision and damaged teeth, per the outlet.

The incident and the surgeries that continue to follow have reportedly left him in low spirits.

"He's been pretty down. He's pretty traumatized by the whole event," White said. "He doesn't know what to think. I mean, he's only 5 and that's quite an event to go through."

A GoFundMe which has been set up on behalf of the family to help cover Hunter's medical expenses has raised nearly $10,000.