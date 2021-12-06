Delfina Pan, 28, was fatally stabbed on Nov. 29 outside her apartment

Miami Beach Bartender Was Allegedly Killed by Coworker After Rejecting His Advances

A Florida man is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed a coworker who refused to date him.

Delfina Pan, 28, worked at a Miami Beach restaurant with the suspect, 20-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani. According to a police report obtained by NBC Miami, Mariani made several attempts to begin a relationship with Pan. She rebuffed his attempts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the police report, Pan left the restaurant on Nov. 29. The report alleges that a short time later, Mariani left the restaurant in the middle of his shift and showed up at Pan's apartment. When she refused to talk with him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her, the report states.

After allegedly stabbing Pan, Mariani stabbed himself, police say. He survived his wounds.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the Miami Herald, a neighbor witnessed the incident and called police. When officers arrived, they found Mariani laying on top of Pan outside her apartment. Both were rushed to the hospital. Pan was declared dead; Mariani is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Herald reports that the scene was so gruesome that responding officers have been given time off to recover.

Police say that a knife is missing from the restaurant where they both worked. The knife is consistent with the weapon used to stab Pan.

Pan's death has made headlines in her home country of Argentina. According to Today in 24, an Argentine news site, Pan had told coworkers that she feared Mariani.