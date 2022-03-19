Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail

A gunman fired at least 40 shots into the car Baby Cino was riding in just moments after he posted bond, Miami-Dade police say

An aspiring Miami rapper was shot and killed just moments after he was released from jail.

Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after being arrested on a gun charge, the Miami Herald reports.

Starks was picked up in a red Nissan — still wearing an inmate wristband — that was gunned down just minutes later, the news outlet adds. The shooter reportedly began firing at least 40 shots from another vehicle as Starks' car entered Palmetto Expressway during rush hour. The Nissan hit a wall on the ramp, and Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to his head, according to the Herald. He was 20.

Dante Collins Banks, Starks' friend who picked him up from jail, was also shot in the abdomen and treated at a local hospital.

The identity of the shooter is not known; however, Miami-Dade Police Department detectives said, per the publication, that "a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed." Police sources added that they are investigating to determine if the shooting is connected to previous incidents with a possible link to street gangs.

Starks, known for his song "Big Haiti Shottas," was said to be affiliated with the "Boss Life" gang in Little Haiti, according to a Miami Herald source.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Banks' mother confirmed to WSVN that her son picked up Starks Wednesday, a day after the rapper was arrested. She shared that she was speaking with Banks on the phone when shots were fired.

"My son was OK," she said. "He was talking. He was just shook up 'cause his friend got shot."

She said Banks, 20, has since been released from the hospital.

"If you observed the shooting taking place or if you recall any bit of detail, no matter how minor it is, please call our Crime Stoppers tip line with your information, and remember, you can remain anonymous," said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez, according to WSVN.

"Detectives are looking at every motive or every bit of information based on the evidence they have here at the scene," Rodriguez told WPLG. "As you can see, the car has a significant amount of bullet holes."