After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother

Wealthy Miami businessman Joseph DiMare was shot dead on March 24, 1961, and the case went cold for more than six decades

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 22, 2023 11:19 AM
62 year old murder case solved
Joseph DiMare and his son Richard. Photo: courtesy of Richard DiMare

On the evening of March 24, 1961, the body of 53-year-old well-to-do businessman Joseph DiMare was found dead in the passenger seat of his Cadillac Fleetwood in North Miami. He was shot four times in the head.

Joseph's wife Frances, 33, told police they were driving to dinner at Mike Gordon's Restaurant around 7:15 p.m. when two armed men hopped into the backseat when they were stopped at a traffic light. According to Frances' account, the men pointed a gun at her head and told her to drive to an empty lot. She claimed they pistol-whipped her until she blacked out and when she came to, DiMare was dead.

She ran barefoot through bushes to a gas station where police were contacted.

"Everybody was investigated," says attorney Paul Novack. "They looked into whether it was a mafia hit. They looked at Frances. They had a list of suspects, and around and around it went."

The case remained cold for 62 years until earlier this month when the Miami-Dade Police Department with the help of Novack revealed that Frances, who died at the age of 82 in 2006, was "responsible" for his slaying.

"It's a blessing," DiMare's son Richard, 81, tells PEOPLE.

DiMare was a widower with four children when he met Frances, a bank teller. The marriage became rocky and DiMare changed his will, stating that his wife, who was living on and off in Ohio, had to be living at home at the time of his death to collect an inheritance. The week before the murder, Frances returned to Florida and DiMare went to Boston to speak with his family about his crumbling relationship with his wife.

"It was decided Joe was going to divorce her and sever those ties," says Novack. "He flew back from Boston with the intention to start divorce proceedings. What we believe is he told her that day or that night about the divorce."

62 year old murder case solved
Joe DiMare. courtesy of Paul Novack

Miami-Dade homicide detective Jonathan Grossman, who collaborated with Novack, believes DiMare was killed at home before they went out to dinner and then Frances drove the Cadillac to the field.

Frances described running barefoot from the scene for help, but police found no scrapings on her feet and her shoes were "neatly placed" next to the car, says Grossman.

Frances alleged she was pistol-whipped, but neither doctors nor DiMare's family found any signs of an attack.

"On the day of the funeral, her hair was being done at our home," says Richard, a then 21-year-old business student at the University of Miami. "And I stood over her, and I looked in her face and there were no injuries whatsoever."

62 year old murder case solved
Paul Novack. courtesy of Paul Novack

Even more telling, police found two casings in the back of the Cadillac that were traced back to a gun DiMare bought Frances months before. It was Richard who provided police with the evidence.

"Richard says to the detectives, 'Hey listen, I took my father's gun [months before] and I shot it into the pool and I have the casing," Grossman tells PEOPLE. "Over the course of the years, the firearms unit was able to determine that the casings from the car were in fact fired from the same gun that Richard fired into the pool, which was his father's gun."

"I knew the next day and I told the police, 'My stepmother was the shooter,' and they just looked at me," says Richard.

Novack says Frances at the time was mostly treated as a victim. Novack, who recently solved the 1966 disappearance of 17-year-old Danny Goldman, who was killed by mobsters as part of a money laundering scheme related to the bank where his father served as an officer, says many of the old Miami murder cases "involve an element of corruption, undue influence and intentional derailment."

After DiMare's slaying, a high up government official began coming by the family home and started "pushing police to leave Frances alone," he tells PEOPLE.

"She's a victim, she's a widow, she's upset. Don't even think about her being a suspect," he says. "You have political power pushing against what seems to be a tide of evidence."

DiMare's death shattered his three college-aged sons and 9-year-old daughter, who lost their mother to breast cancer a few years earlier.

"It was pretty devastating," says Richard. "We lost our mother in 1956. What children lose one parent and then five years later the other parent is dead."

Richard says after the funeral Frances gave them 24 hours to leave their family home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"My nine-year-old sister ended up living with my brother and his wife," he says.

Frances inherited around $250,000, he says.

"It's hurtful," says Richard about his step mother never facing charges. "All the evidence was right there. This should never have gone on this long."

He credits Novack for reinvestigating the case and pushing for a resolution. "He was my family's guardian angel."

Related Articles
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
Forsyth County Sheriff Office
Mother Arrested Nearly 4 Years After Abandoned 'Baby India' Discovered Alive in Plastic Bag
k
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Fortune Williams
14-Year-Old N.Y. Girl Killed After Being Thrown from Speeding BMW Driven by 16-Year-Old
Jeremiah Oliver
Man Charged with Murder 9 Years After Remains of Boy, 5, Were Found in Suitcase on Roadside
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Andrea Serrano
Colo. Woman Who Gave Birth to 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby After Sexually Abusing Him Gets 90 Days in Jail
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Doesn't Remember Fatal Golf Cart Crash Caused by Alleged Drunk Driver that Killed Bride
judith-ann-neelley.jpg
Ala. Killer Judith Ann Neelley 'Murdered for Sheer Sport' Along with Husband. She's Now Eligible for Parole
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4yyxYdKYIs Brother speaks out after using slingshot to prevent sister's kidnapping UpNorthLive 7.62K subscribers Subscribe 7 Share Download Save 404 views May 17, 2023 A 13-year-old is being congratulated by his community after he stopped his sister's would-be kidnapper, armed only with a slingshot.
Mich. Teen Who Used His Slingshot to Save His 8-Year-Old Sister from Alleged Kidnapper Speaks Out