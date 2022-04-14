Jeffrey and Laura Belval were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

Miami Mother Arrested After Deaths of 2 Children, 3 and 5, Who Were Allegedly Tied Up in Home

The Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl after they were found dead inside their home.

The children's mother, Odette Lysse Joassaint, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to local news outlet WPBF 25 News.

"One is Jeffrey, and one's Laura," the children's father, Frantzy Belval – who is estranged from Joassaint – told CBS Miami.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Miami Police Department was not immediately returned.

Joassaint, 41, reportedly called 911 multiple times before authorities arrived at her apartment.

"They were calling but she wasn't saying much," Miami-Dade Public Information Officer Michael Vega told CBS Miami. "The one thing she did say to officers: 'They're inside. Go get them. I don't want them.' "

When Miami police went inside the apartment, they "found a female who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis," Officer Vega told Local 10.

Police then allegedly found Jeffrey and Laura on a bed with their arms, legs, and necks tied. They were pronounced dead at the scene, per the Associated Press.

Joassaint reportedly told detectives hours after the killings Tuesday night that she had been struggling financially and her "kids were suffering and that they would suffer less if they were dead," according to a police report via the Miami Herald.

"You're a mother, what do you feel? There's a devil inside of your head," family friend Darlene Petion told CBS Miami.

"We have had several calls there in the past year. One of them was domestic violence, another was just trespass, and some disturbance calls," Officer Vega told WPBF25 News. "It's something tragic to see that the person that is supposed to take care of these kids is the person that took their lives."