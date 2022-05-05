Investigators say Mia Maro was beaten to death by her father, Mohammed Almaru

Ill. Father Accused of Beating Teen Daughter to Death Allegedly Said He 'Did Not Trust' Her to Attend Prom

Authorities in Illinois have charged a 42-year-old father with first-degree murder after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter to death.

Police in Tinley Park confirm that they were called to a home Sunday afternoon, and arrived to find 17-year-old Mia Maro's heavily bruised body.

Investigators say her father, Mohammed Almaru, is not talking to them at all about his daughter's death.

Officers found him inside his home, next to his slain daughter, "with self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat," according to a statement from police.

The statement also alleges "Almaru had ingested pills and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was stabilized."

Officials have determined Maro died as a result of multiple injuries, and that her death was a homicide.

Almaru was still in the hospital as of Thursday morning.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 9. It was unclear if he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

FOX32, citing court documents, reports that Maro and her father had an argument last week about her attending her school's prom.

Almaru initially gave his daughter permission to attend her senior prom, which happened April 29. However, he later changed his mind, stating that he "did not trust her," the court documents state.

The documents allege Almaru sent an apologetic text to one of his sons Sunday, explaining that he "lost my mind" and "went out of control."

Maro was set to graduate from high school, and wanted to pursue a career as a dental hygienist.