Accused Capitol Rioter Asks Court to Let Her Travel to Mexico for Workplace 'Bonding Retreat'

Jenny Cudd, a Midland, Texas, floral-shop owner, was charged with two misdemeanors after participating in the Capitol siege

Before boasting in a Facebook video after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot that "I f---ing charged the Capitol today with patriots," as documented by federal prosecutors, Jenny Cudd, a floral shop owner in Midland, Texas, planned a trip to Mexico.

On Monday, she filed a motion asking a federal court's permission to proceed next month on that trip to Riviera Maya, for what the motion obtained by the Midland Reporter-Telegram describes as "a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses."

Cudd was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, in connection with the Capitol siege by supporters of former president Donald Trump, reports Odessa TV station KOSA. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

In a virtual hearing Jan. 21, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., set the conditions Cudd must follow in order to remain free ahead of prosecution, according to the station. Those include steering clear of Washington, except for court or pretrial purposes or to consult her attorney, and to advise the court of any travel outside of her Midland "home jurisdiction."

No immediate decision on her travel request was made.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Cudd based upon Jan. 6 security camera footage from inside the Capitol, which shows Cudd wearing a Trump flag as a cape inside the rotunda and other areas of the building, and on a Facebook Live video she streamed the same day.

In the video, Cudd says, "We were on the south lawn listening to the president and before the speech was over we started to head up to the Capitol," according to a charging document. She continues: " ...And we got in. We got up to the top of the Capitol and there was a door open and we went inside."

The charging document further states that she said: "We did break down the [sic] Nancy Pelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera." And: "… f--- yes, I am proud of my actions, I f---ing charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes I am proud of my actions."

Two days later, in a Jan. 8 interview with KOSA, Cudd again admitted to entering the Capitol and said, "Yes, I would absolutely do it again," according to the charging documents.

In that interview, and before her arrest, she told the station: "Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don't. I didn't break any laws, I didn't do anything unlawful, and I think that's probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me."

The owner of Becky's Flowers in her community, Cudd is a former Midland mayoral candidate who told KOSA that she had been the target of death threats and negative business reviews after posting about her participation in the Capitol incident.

Don Flanary, an attorney for Cudd, said she would plead not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges, reports the Reporter-Telegram.