Mexican Drug Cartel Writes Apology Letter After 2 Americans Killed in Deadly Kidnapping: Report

A Mexican drug cartel has reportedly sent a letter apologizing for last Friday's deadly kidnapping that killed two Americans and a local woman, the Associated Press reports.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter from a law enforcement source in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the kidnappings took place. The letter, which purports to be from the Gulf Cartel, claims those who carried out the attack have been turned in to law enforcement.

"We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline," states the letter.

The Americans killed in the attack were Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown. The two survivors — Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams — were recovering in a Texas hospital as of Wednesday.

The Americans reportedly traveled to Mexico to accompany McGee for a cosmetic surgery.

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said in a tweet that the kidnapping appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, and that the group of Americans may have been confused with a rival Haitian gang.

According to the AP, along with the letter was a photograph of five men who were shown bound and in a face-down position. A different unnamed state security official told the AP that five men had been found tied up inside a vehicle along with the letter. Authorities had been searching for that vehicle, the source told the AP.

The AP reports that the letter states the five men had violated the cartel's code of "respecting the life and well-being of the innocent."

Authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the letter.

Mexican authorities previously announced they had arrested one person in connection with the case, a 24-year-old man identified only as "Jose N," who was allegedly guarding the victims at a "wooden house" in the Lagunona area, outside of Matamoros.

Authorities have not confirmed that any additional people are in custody in connection with the case.

The attack took place in the city of Matamoros in Tamaulipas. The state is under a "Do Not Travel To" advisory on the U.S. Department of State's website due to crime and kidnapping.