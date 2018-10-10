Couple May Have Killed 20 Women, Arrested While Pushing Stroller Filled with Body Parts: Police

A husband and wife may have killed as many as 20 women before police — who had the couple under surveillance — arrested them as they pushed a baby stroller filled with human body parts in a Mexico City suburb, according to multiple news reports.

The grisly find came as authorities investigated the disappearances of three women, one of whom vanished along with her 2-month-old baby, in Ecatepec, according to Mexico News Daily, CNN, the Associated Press and the news agency AFP.

Inside the home of the couple identified only by their first names and last initial — Juan Carlos and Patricia N. — authorities discovered more dismembered body parts in concrete buckets and frozen remains wrapped in plastic, according to a Facebook post by the chief investigator and attorney general of Mexico state, Alejandro Jaime Gómez Sánchez.

Juan Carlos allegedly confessed to 20 murders and described details of 10 of them, Gómez told the Mexican radio network Formula, the AP reports. According to the AP, Gómez said the suspect showed signs of a personality disorder and was made to dress like a woman by his mother, sparking a hatred of all women.

“What seemed macabre to me is that this person mentioned 10 cases in which he gives details, the names of the victims; he gave us the clothing they had on at the time,” Gómez told the radio outlet. “He seemed happy about what he had done.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“He described it in a completely natural way … I would say he actually seemed happy to have done this,” Gómez said. “He wants people to see his picture, to know his name … I would obviously classify this person as a murderer, a serial killer.”

Phone records revealed the couple had made contact with the three missing women, enabling police to have them under surveillance when the couple were spotted Thursday leaving their home with the baby carriage in the densely populated and crime-plagued Mexico City suburb, the AP reports.

Police at first had hoped to find only the missing baby, Gómez said, according to Mexico News Daily. After finding the human remains contained in a black bag in the carriage, they learned the couple intended to dispose of them in a nearby vacant lot, which authorities have since searched for additional remains.

Authorities have not yet released any identifications of victims, and it could not be determined if the suspects had been formally charged, entered a plea or obtained an attorney.

Juan Carlos allegedly lured women to the couple’s home by offering to show them clothes, mobile phones and other items for sale, according to the newspaper El Universal. He also shared with them a phone number for his wife to allay their concerns about coming over.

But once the women were inside, authorities allege, Juan Carlos killed them and, aided by his wife, dismembered the bodies before burning or dumping them in a vacant lot nearby.

One of the victim’s children, the missing 2-month-old girl, was recovered after she had allegedly been sold by the couple, El Universal reported.

The attorney general said the couple currently is in custody at the Penitentiary and Social Rehabilitation Center of Ecatepec.