Authorities Find 4 Bodies Near Bullet-Ridden Van Missing Ohio Architect and Fiancée Were Traveling In

Mexican authorities have discovered four bodies near a bullet-riddled van missing Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez and his Fiancée's family were driving at the time of their disappearance.

Officials have verified the identity of the bodies as Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas, Gutierrez's siblings told Cincinnati's Fox 19 on Friday.

Gutierrez, 36, went missing after eating at a bar with Márquez in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Christmas Day. Márquez's mother, Rosa Pichardo, had previously reported to officials that the group was set to return to Márquez's home in Colotlán, Jalisco state that night.

The family added that Gutierrez's parents, who are currently living in Mexico, are on their way to provide a DNA sample to verify if the fourth body is that of Gutierrez and are expected have DNA results on Monday.

The Zacatecas Attorney General said in a statement to NBC News that their vehicle was found in Zacatecas, a city in central Mexico, near a burial site.

Márquez's father Daniel added while speaking to Azteca TV after the recovery of the vehicle: "It is positive, the prosecutor's office already has the vehicle, they already have it protected, they just told me that the tires were blown, on the passenger side that an airbag was activated, it has some bullet holes in the back."

The State Department currently has a Do Not Travel advisory for the state of Zacatecas — which is in the north-central part of the country, midway between Monterrey and Mexico City — due to "crime and kidnapping."

"Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state," the advisory states.