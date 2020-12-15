3-Year-Old Mich. Boy Was Fatally Shot in Living Room, and DA Thinks Suspects Targeted Babysitter

Four people are facing charges in connection with the October death of a 3-year-old Michigan boy who was shot while sitting in his living room.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 25-year-old Desean Montez Davis, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges following the October death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams, WJRT reports. (On Monday, Leyton shared the news station's article on his Twitter feed.)

Three other men, who have not been publicly named, are facing more than a dozen charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to discharge a weapon into a building causing death.

Messiah was killed on Oct. 22 when the three unnamed suspects allegedly opened fire on his family's Flint home shortly before 11: 30 p.m. He was struck in the head by a bullet as he sat in the living room with his babysitter, older sibling and cousins.

Davis, who was arraigned over the weekend, is accused of helping plan the shooting but allegedly backed out at the last minute and was not present when the incident took place.

Two of the three suspects accused of shooting Messiah are in custody are awaiting extradition from Georgia, where they and the third suspect allegedly fled after the shooting, WNEM reports.

The third suspect remains at large, with a warrant out for his arrest.

The shooting is believed to have been in retaliation for Davis's mother's recent slaying, Leyton said. According to authorities, the suspect in Davis's mother's murder is related to Messiah's babysitter.

“So you have some very bad incidents spiraling out of control and people reacting in absolutely the wrong way, and a 3-year-old is the victim,” Leyton said. “It’s just mind boggling and senseless.”