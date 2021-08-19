11-Month Old Ind. Girl Has Been Missing for 5 Days, 'May Be in Extreme Danger' as Parents Arrested

11-month-old Mercedes Lain is still missing, according to authorities in Indiana — and now, the FBI has joined the search for the girl.

Police in Plymouth, Ind., have arrested Mercedes' parents as well as the last person who was seen with her, according to a police statement.

Officials confirm Kenneth Lain, 41, and Tiffany Coburn, 32, have both been charged with neglect of a dependent. They are in police custody.

Justin Miller, 37, is also charged with neglect of a dependent.

According to investigators, Miller is a family friend and had been asked to care for Mercedes for a few days, officials said at a press conference.

The little girl was reported missing Sunday.

Police say Mercedes is believed to be "in extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Mercedes is a white female, who is 2 feet tall and weighs 19 lbs. She has blonde hair with brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Mishawaka, Ind. At the time, she was dressed in a white onesie with pink trim.

The FBI's Indianapolis office says there have been sightings of the girl in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joseph County.

It was unclear Thursday if any of the three defendants had entered pleas to the charges they face, or had lawyers to comment on their behalf.