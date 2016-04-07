Menendez Brothers Murders to Be Focus of New Law & Order: True Crime Anthology Series

Executive producer Dick Wolf and NBC are bringing the Mendendez Brothers Murders to life with their new series Law & Order: True Crime, which is currently in development, according to Deadline.

Similar to American Crime Story, the scripted anthology series will reportedly feature various real-life criminal trials with the first season, compiled of eight episodes, focusing on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The brothers were accused in the early 90s of the shooting deaths of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, which the duo claimed was a result of suffering unspeakable abuse at the hands of their father.

In 1996, both Lyle and Erik – 21 and 18 at the time of the murders, respectively – were convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We’ve been talking with Dick about how to create an event series coming out of the Law & Order ripped-from-the-headlines brand,” NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke told Deadline. “This case captured the public’s attention like nothing before it as it examined taboo issues such as patricide and matricide in cultural and societal surroundings of both the murders and trials when people were not only obsessed with the case but examining how and why these brothers committed these heinous crimes.”

The first season, titled Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Brothers Murders does not yet have a release date.