Men Who Used Cooler as Life Raft After Capsizing Near Australia Wanted for Alleged Cocaine Haul

One of the suspects was arrested in Australia's Northern Territory this week

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 16, 2023 10:39 AM
An investigation started when the Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) alerted the AFP about the rescue of three men from the ocean off Albany on 1 February, 2023, after their account of capsizing while fishing appeared inconsistent.
Photo: AFP

Two of the three men who were rescued after capsizing near Australia by using a drink cooler as a life raft earlier this month are now wanted for their involvement in an alleged cocaine haul, authorities said.

Weeks ago, the three individuals were believed to have been taking part in an overnight fishing trip when their boat began to experience engine troubles and started taking on water, WA Today reported.

Days later, a black plastic-wrapped package containing multiple smaller packages of cocaine washed ashore near the small town of Denmark in Western Australia, according to a joint news release from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force.

The next day, the men's 23-foot boat was discovered overturned miles away from the area, the release added. Inside the vessel, police reportedly found eight similar packages, each containing large amounts of cocaine.

Authorities believe the cocaine was loaded into the group's boat after it was collected from the water. How and where exactly the drugs were dropped in the water is still being investigated, the release continued.

AFP

One of the suspects, a 36-year-old man, was arrested in the Northern Territory this week, the release said. He is expected in court on Thursday.

Authorities are now searching for the other two suspects, a 49-year-old and a 45-year-old from Western Australia. The release said that one of the men is the registered owner of the boat that capsized.

RELATED VIDEO: Stranded Fishermen Who Used Drink Cooler as a Life Raft Rescued After Capsizing Near Australia

Graeme Marshall, the acting commander of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), said in the release that the amount of drugs found suggested the three men planned to use them for nationwide distribution.

He called for the two remaining suspects to turn themselves in, adding, "We are also appealing for anyone else to call us if they have information to help us find the men, or know anything about this drug importation."

"The AFP estimates this seizure has saved the community more than $235 million in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity," Marshall continued.

