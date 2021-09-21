Authorities said Anthony McCrillis, who was found nude, was last seen on Friday night

Men Take Vehicle with 'Free Car' Sign on It in Mississippi, Then Find Dead Body in Trunk

Two young men who took a vehicle with a "free car" sign on it and car keys inside later discovered a dead body in the trunk.

Authorities say the men found the nude body of 34-year-old Anthony McCrillis early Sunday morning after they drove the Acura from Byram, Miss., to a family member's home in Copiah County.

"There was a sign across the front of it that said, 'free car,'" Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart tells PEOPLE. "They decided to give it a try. They got in it and the key worked and they drove it to Copiah County to some property that was owned by one of the gentleman's grandparents. When they got down in the area they started looking around in the car and found in the trunk area there was a body that had been there for at least 24 hours."

Stuart says the two young men immediately called 911 and remained on the scene until law enforcement showed up.

The car was registered to McCrillis.

He was last seen in the Byram area on Friday night around 9 p.m.

It's still unclear how he died.

"There are no visible signs of trauma as far as a gunshot or a stabbing," says Stuart.

He wasn't bound.

His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.