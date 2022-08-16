Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police

No arrests have been made in the Sunday morning incident

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 16, 2022 03:27 PM
Jaylen Ausley; Devonta Vivetter; Donald Huey
Jaylen Ausley; Devonta Vivetter; Donald Huey. Photo: Facebook (3)

Three people were killed and one injured after a driver in a silver sedan struck them outside of a popular Chicago LGBTQ bar.

The victims, Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were hit outside The Jeffery Pub around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The three men were taken to the University of Chicago where they were pronounced dead.

A fourth person was struck and is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to the Sun-Times.

"It appears to be intentional just based upon what everybody has seen," Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brenden Deenihan said at a press conference Monday. "It's not being investigated as a hate crime at this time. We don't have any evidence to support that somebody was trying to harm these individuals because of their race, religion, etcetera at this time. That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in."

Police said there was a fight inside the club that spilled outside before the incident, the Sun-Times reported.

Deenihan said the sedan was found abandoned four blocks away.

"You can't charge a car with a crime, obviously. We need to know who the driver was," he said.

Adding: "There were a lot of people out there, a lot of people that were inside the bar prior to this occurring. And we definitely believe that there's individuals who actually want to give us that information to name a suspect."

Ausley's cousin Curtis Henderson told WGN-TV that Ausley, a University of Michigan graduate, helped disadvantaged youth on Chicago's South Side.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"His future was bright," he said. "It's unfortunate it was cut short … He was on a straight and narrow path he wasn't involved in anything so we're looking for any info we can get to solve this crime."

Huey, who had plans to work at a casino in Chicago, loved designing clothes and helping style others.

"He'd tell me this doesn't look right, that doesn't stand out enough," his sister, Charna Riley, told the Sun-Times. "He would get on me, and that's what I'll remember."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Related Articles
Four Muslim men murdered in Albuquerque
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Cincinnati Bar Shooting Injuries at Least 9
Police Search for Gunman Who Opened Fire in Cincinnati Bar: 'An Absolute Tragedy in Our City'
Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird
Friends, 11 and 12, Killed in Hit and Run While Riding Their ATV: 'They Did Not Deserve This'
Man Allegedly Points Firearm at Chicago News Crew During Live Segment About Gun Violence: Police
Man Caught on Camera Pointing Gun at News Crew During Live Segment About Gun Violence
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock (12973318m) Storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia, United States - 05 Jun 2022
3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
https://www.instagram.com/rashard_guinyard/tagged/ rashard guinyard
High School Track Star Rashard Guinyard Shot and Killed Outside an After-Prom Party
Orsolya Gaal
Police Want to Talk to Handyman Who Had Romantic Relationship with Mom Found Slain in Duffel: Sources
johana suarez
After Argument in Car, Woman Accused of Running Over Boyfriend at 73 MPH and Killing Him: 'Intentional Act'
Desmond Burt Jr.
Ala. Toddler and His Grandmother Found Dead in Home, Suspect Is Boy's Father
Kamari Oliver
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Located After Allegedly Leaving His Homework in Getaway Car
Navari Jones
Birmingham Musician Pronounced Dead After Crashing Outside Police Station Following Motorcycle Club Shooting
Woom Sing Tse
Grandfather, 71, Was Allegedly Targeted and Killed While Getting Newspaper in Chicago's Chinatown 
melissa ortega
Ill. Girl, 8, Who Recently Moved from Mexico to 'Build American Dream' Is Killed Running from Gunfire with Mom
Danny Kelly
Pro Boxer Fatally Shot in Possible Road Rage Incident in Front of 3 Children, Girlfriend
Crystal Rodriguez
'She Did Not Deserve to Die': Texas Woman, 18, Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Home Sleeping