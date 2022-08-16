Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police

Three people were killed and one injured after a driver in a silver sedan struck them outside of a popular Chicago LGBTQ bar.

The victims, Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were hit outside The Jeffery Pub around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The three men were taken to the University of Chicago where they were pronounced dead.

A fourth person was struck and is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to the Sun-Times.

"It appears to be intentional just based upon what everybody has seen," Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brenden Deenihan said at a press conference Monday. "It's not being investigated as a hate crime at this time. We don't have any evidence to support that somebody was trying to harm these individuals because of their race, religion, etcetera at this time. That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in."

Police said there was a fight inside the club that spilled outside before the incident, the Sun-Times reported.

Deenihan said the sedan was found abandoned four blocks away.

"You can't charge a car with a crime, obviously. We need to know who the driver was," he said.

Adding: "There were a lot of people out there, a lot of people that were inside the bar prior to this occurring. And we definitely believe that there's individuals who actually want to give us that information to name a suspect."

Ausley's cousin Curtis Henderson told WGN-TV that Ausley, a University of Michigan graduate, helped disadvantaged youth on Chicago's South Side.

"His future was bright," he said. "It's unfortunate it was cut short … He was on a straight and narrow path he wasn't involved in anything so we're looking for any info we can get to solve this crime."

Huey, who had plans to work at a casino in Chicago, loved designing clothes and helping style others.

"He'd tell me this doesn't look right, that doesn't stand out enough," his sister, Charna Riley, told the Sun-Times. "He would get on me, and that's what I'll remember."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.