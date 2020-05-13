Men Refusing to Wear Masks at L.A. Target Allegedly Broke Employee's Arm

One of the suspects was caught on video surveillance as he punched the security guard, who then fell to the ground and broke his arm

Two men were arrested earlier this month for assaulting a Los Angeles Target security guard after being asked to leave the store for refusing to wear face masks, police officials said.

The suspects — identified as Phillip Hamilton, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29 — entered the Van Nuys location around 10:20 a.m. local time on May 1 when they were confronted for failing to follow the statewide rule to wear a mask in the store, the Los Angeles Police Department shared in a press release Monday.

The fight broke as the two men were being escorted out of the store when one of the suspects "without provocation, turned and punched a store employee, causing him and the suspect to fall to the floor," the release read.

According to the police, the guard broke his arm when hitting the ground.

Surveillance video from the store captured the suspects being escorted out of the store before turning around to begin the attack.

In the clip, both the suspect and employee fell to the ground before another guard came in and was also taken to the floor. Two additional people then rushed over to try to break up the fight.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to escort the injured employee to a local hospital.

Representatives for Target and the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The suspects were arrested later that day on felony battery charges with their bail each set at $50,000. According to CNN, police shared that both men have since made bail and been released.

Target told CNN in a statement that they are grateful for the support of the police and are willing to cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

"The safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority," the company wrote.