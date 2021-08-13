4 Men Charged in 2011 Cold Case Murder of Christopher Cummings, Nephew of Late Rep. Elijah Cummings

Four Virginia men have been arrested in connection with the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings.

Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley, 28, are indicted on 15 charges each including homicide, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Norfolk Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

Police responded to a home in the 800 block of W 42nd Street of Norfolk, Virginia, on June 10, 2011, after reports of two gunshot victims.

Christopher was found dead inside of the home, while another male victim was found with life-threatening injuries. Both men were 20 years old at the time, police said.

The second victim, who WVEC identified as Christopher's roommate, was transported to a nearby hospital and survived.

Investigators said at the time that it appeared the house had been burglarized prior to the shooting, WVEC reported.

"For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family," Police Chief Larry D. Boone wrote in a statement.

Authorities did not say what led them to the four suspects. Speaking with WVEC, Christopher's dad, James Cummings, said he felt relieved by the arrest.

"While my son is lying cold in his coffin, these guys are out there running the streets, so it's good to have them off the streets," he said.

Christopher was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, who represented Baltimore for more than two decades. After Christopher's murder, Rep. Cummings spoke out, pleading with the public to help find the person who killed his nephew.

"Whoever the persons were that did this, believe me, will do it again," he told WVEC in August of 2011. "You don't kill somebody that viciously and not do it again."

He added, "I'm begging you. If you know what happened in this case — if you know anything about it — come to police and tell them what you know."

