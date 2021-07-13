Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor have been behind bars without bond since March

Men Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Found Dead in South Beach Hotel Could Face Homicide Charges

The two North Carolina men accused of drugging and raping 24-year-old Christine Englehardt in her Florida hotel room four months ago could possibly face homicide charges.

Terry Gonzalez-Chavez, a spokesperson for the Office of the State Attorney, tells PEOPLE that "homicide charges are being investigated" against both Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two men have been behind bars without bond since mid-March, charged with burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery and credit card fraud.

The college roommates were arrested soon after hotel surveillance cameras allegedly caught them walking Englehardt to her room. The same cameras caught the two men leaving the room 30 minutes later.

Englehardt had traveled alone from Pennsylvania to spend her spring break in Miami. The two suspects were also in Miami for spring break, police said.

Investigators found Englehardt dead in her room at the Albion Hotel on March 18.

Dorian Taylor, Evorie Collier Dorian Taylor and Evorie Collier | Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections (2)

The men are accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and stealing from her, and were allegedly found to be in possession of her credit cards and cell phone when police took them into custody.

On Monday, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner revealed that Englehardt died from "prone positioning," or facedown, "while under the influence of Fentanyl and Ethanol."

The medical examiner's report alleges the men provided Englehardt with a green pill resembling oxycodone. At the time of their arrests, police found two green pills on them.

The pills were analyzed and found to contain Fentanyl.

"Although the concentration of fentanyl detected is fatal, a component of positional asphyxia, with her face pressed down into soft bedding as a result of physical restraint and/or chemical impairment to facilitate sexual assault, cannot be excluded," reads the medical examiner's report.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During recent court hearings, detectives testified that, based on surveillance footage from the hotel, Englehardt was too impaired to give consent to sexual contact.

It was unclear if Englehardt died while the two men were still allegedly in her hotel room or after they left.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the defendants' attorneys for comment Tuesday.