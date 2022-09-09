Runners in Memphis Honor Eliza Fletcher's Memory by Finishing Her Morning Jog

The Memphis running community came together for a predawn run Friday in honor of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old schoolteacher and mom of two, who was allegedly abducted near the University of Memphis, last week.

"We're just here today to run in honor of Liza, and also to show that women in this city have a right to run at 4 o'clock in the morning, or 10 at night, or any time of the day," organizer Danielle Heineman told the hundreds of supporters in the crowd, ahead of the four-mile run, according to FOX News.

"And we don't have to completely cover our bodies while we run. There should be no excuses," she said.

Eliza Fletcher Run. FOX 16 KLRT/YouTube

Around 4:20 a.m. last Friday, Fletcher was allegedly kidnapped and forced into a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

At the exact time today, around 1,000 runners lined up at the starting line outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to finish what she couldn't.

"We're out here today to honor Liza and to finish her run," Heineman told the throng of runners, the outlet reports.

Fletcher's body was discovered Monday, about seven miles from where she was allegedly taken.

Since then, police have arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson in connection to her alleged kidnapping and murder.

Jail records indicate he remains held without bond and is due back in court Sept. 19.

"I know you need this; I know Memphis needs this; I know we're stronger together; I know none of us are alone, and whatever it is we're grieving this morning, start your watches," an unnamed woman announced to the crowd, before the run began.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Among the mass, Doug Christofferson told the outlet he showed up to support his wife, who like Fletcher, is also an avid runner.

"We all have to go out and live our lives, and you've got to be aware of your surroundings," Christofferson told the network. "I'm sure Eliza was, too, the best that she could. [But] evil is going to happen, and you just can't let that dictate what you do and what you don't do."

According to multiple outlets, Fletcher will be laid to rest Saturday at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis.