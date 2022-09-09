Runners in Memphis Honor Eliza Fletcher's Memory by Finishing Her Morning Jog

Around 1,000 runners lined up at the starting line outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Friday to finish what Eliza Fletcher couldn't

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 9, 2022 12:41 PM
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher. Photo: Facebook

The Memphis running community came together for a predawn run Friday in honor of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old schoolteacher and mom of two, who was allegedly abducted near the University of Memphis, last week.

"We're just here today to run in honor of Liza, and also to show that women in this city have a right to run at 4 o'clock in the morning, or 10 at night, or any time of the day," organizer Danielle Heineman told the hundreds of supporters in the crowd, ahead of the four-mile run, according to FOX News.

"And we don't have to completely cover our bodies while we run. There should be no excuses," she said.

Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Eliza Fletcher Run. FOX 16 KLRT/YouTube

Around 4:20 a.m. last Friday, Fletcher was allegedly kidnapped and forced into a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

At the exact time today, around 1,000 runners lined up at the starting line outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to finish what she couldn't.

"We're out here today to honor Liza and to finish her run," Heineman told the throng of runners, the outlet reports.

Fletcher's body was discovered Monday, about seven miles from where she was allegedly taken.

Since then, police have arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Henderson in connection to her alleged kidnapping and murder.

Jail records indicate he remains held without bond and is due back in court Sept. 19.

"I know you need this; I know Memphis needs this; I know we're stronger together; I know none of us are alone, and whatever it is we're grieving this morning, start your watches," an unnamed woman announced to the crowd, before the run began.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Among the mass, Doug Christofferson told the outlet he showed up to support his wife, who like Fletcher, is also an avid runner.

"We all have to go out and live our lives, and you've got to be aware of your surroundings," Christofferson told the network. "I'm sure Eliza was, too, the best that she could. [But] evil is going to happen, and you just can't let that dictate what you do and what you don't do."

According to multiple outlets, Fletcher will be laid to rest Saturday at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

Related Articles
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher's Death Was 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger,' Says District Attorney
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Tenn. Teacher Was Abducted, Forced into SUV During Her Morning Jog: Police
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Women Speak Out About Safety While Running After Tenn. Jogger's Killing
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Jaylen Ausley; Devonta Vivetter; Donald Huey
Men Standing Outside Chicago Bar Are Killed in Hit-and-Run that 'Appears to Be Intentional': Police
Christina Lee Powell
Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police
Police and investigators put on protective clothing before going into a township pub in South Africa's southern city of East London on June 26, 2022, after 20 teenagers died. - At least 20 teenagers, the youngest aged just 13 years, have died at a township pub in South Africa's southern city of East London, but the cause of the deaths is still unclear. Crowds of people including parents whose children were missing gathered outside the tavern located along a street in a residential township as mortuary vehicles collected bodies, according to an AFP correspondent.
Survivor of South Africa Nightclub Tragedy — in Which at Least 21 Died — Says She Fainted Over 'Strong Smell'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252a) Church members console each other after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Third Person in Church Shooting Dies, Police Identify Victims and Hero Who Pinned Gunman Down
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Witnesses Describe Horror of Buffalo Mass Shooting: 'I'll Have This in My Head for the Rest of My Life'
Suspect Jose Roman Portillo Suspect Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez Suspect Baldomeo Sandoval
Identities of Suspects Accused of Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Baby Released by San Jose Police
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
Carl the Rooster, a beloved chicken that was killed in Mississippi
Beloved Rooster 'Brought a Lot of Joy' to Miss. Town. Now, Corrections Officer Is Accused of Killing Him