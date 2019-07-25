'I Knew That Those Animals Were Going to Kill Someone': Tenn. Man Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs

Image zoom Mario Moore Facebook

A Tennessee man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs last week amid claims that the animals have attacked other residents in the area.

On July 18, at about 2 a.m., Mario Moore, 40, of Memphis, was found lying on the ground suffering from deep wounds and cuts, according to Memphis Police, local station WATN reports.

Eight dogs had attacked Moore, who was found on the corner of Belle Haven and Meadowbrook Road, just blocks from Elvis Presley’s famous estate, Graceland, witnesses told police, News Channel 3 reports.

Kevin Woods told WTVR he saw about a group of about seven or eight dogs and assumed they were fighting with each other, but “then I [saw] legs rolling around and I said, they’re jumping on a dude. So I kinda whipped my car around and started blowing my horn and they jumped off him.”

Moore died later at the hospital from his injuries, WREG reports.

On Wednesday, Memphis Animal Services said officials caught 12 dogs in the area where the attack took place, WATN reports.

Four had nothing to do with the attack and will be made available for adoption, but dogs that were involved in the attack will be euthanized, a rep for the MAS told the outlet.

Sister: ‘We’ll Never Get Our Brother Back’

Residents are upset because they say this aggressive pack of dogs has attacked other people in the area, WATN reports.

Four dogs bit resident Nikita Fullilove on Wednesday, she told WATN. “I made it alive though,” said Fullilove. “Then I heard what happened to him, I was like … sad.”

Sherry Pruitt told local station WREG she believes the same dogs attacked her in May.

“I felt horrible for that family because I knew what it felt like for me and I made it,” Pruitt told the outlet. “So I can’t imagine what that man went through.”

She said she emailed animal services about the attack asking why the dogs were still roaming the neighborhood.

“I just feel it’s negligent because I did my part and that’s why,” Pruitt told WREG. “I knew that those animals were going to kill someone.”

MAS says it responded within 15 minutes of receiving the email, asking Pruitt for additional information, but didn’t hear back until after the attack, WREG reports.

As officials continue to investigate, Moore’s family is grieving the loss of the brother and father they lost.

“It’s unreal,” Moore’s sister, Makisha Moore, told local station WREG. “I would’ve never imagined something like that happening to anyone, let alone my brother.”

“In this situation, we’ll never get our brother back. No matter what’s done about this case, we will never get our brother back and I wouldn’t want anyone else to have to suffer the way he did on that street by himself,” she said.

The Memphis Police Department and MAS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.